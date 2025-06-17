Writing in the latest instalment of his Red Hand Files newsletter, Nick Cave has revealed that he turned down an invitation from Morrissey to perform “slightly silly anti-woke screed” on new track.

“We had a few pleasant email exchanges last year in which Morrissey asked if I’d sing on a new song he had written.

“I would have been happy to do so, however, while the song he sent was quite lovely, it began with a lengthy and entirely irrelevant Greek bouzouki intro.

“It also seemed that he didn’t want me to actually sing on the song, but deliver, over the top of the bouzouki, an unnecessarily provocative and slightly silly anti-woke screed he had written.

“Although I suppose I agreed with the sentiment on some level, it just wasn’t my thing. I try to keep politics, cultural or otherwise, out of the music I am involved with. I find that it has a diminishing effect and is antithetical to whatever it is I am trying to achieve.

“So… I politely declined. I said no.”

More positively, Cave also wrote that “Morrissey is probably the best lyricist of his generation – certainly the strangest, funniest, most sophisticated, and most subtle.”