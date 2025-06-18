Music industry charity The Brit Trust has announced that its annual White Label Auction will take place on October 7, hosted by Omega Auctions.

The first lot to be revealed is a 7” test pressing of Queen’s legendary single “Bohemian Rhapsody”, donated by David Munns OBE, who in 1975 was in charge of marketing at EMI and was involved with the Queen campaign. “Bohemian Rhapsody” was initially released on October 31, 1975, so the auction coincides with its 50th anniversary.

Further lots for the White Label Auction will be revealed in due course. Previous auctions have raised well over £160,000 for The Brit Trust, which works to improve lives through the power of music, and supports hundreds of causes across the UK that promote education and wellbeing, including The BRIT School, Nordoff And Robbins, ELAM, Music Support and Key4Life.