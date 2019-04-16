Joanna Newsom extends String/Keys Incident tour

She's added more shows in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and Milwaukee

Joanna Newsom has added more dates to her String/Keys Incident tour.

The tour will feature “rare and intimate performances by Joanna alone: solo voice, harp and piano.” The tour, which begins in Philadelphia in September, runs through until October, where it ends in Milwaukee. As yet, she has not announced any European dates.

It will be the first time Newsom has toured in three years, suggesting that a follow-up to 2015’s Divers album is imminent.

Pitchfork reports that the new dates are additional shows in each of the cities she’s visiting.

September

6 Philadelphia Kimmel Center

7 Philadelphia Kimmel Center

9 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

10 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

11 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

12 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

13 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

14 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

15 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

October

7 Chicago Thalia Hall

8 Chicago Thalia Hall

9 Chicago Thalia Hall

10 Chicago Thalia Hall

12 Milwaukee Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

13 Milwaukee Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

