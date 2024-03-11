Joanna Newsom announces live dates

Joanna Newsom has announced a residency at Hollywood Forever’s Masonic Lodge in Los Angeles.

Dubbed ‘the Strings/Keys Reincidence‘, Newsom will play five shows in May.

The residency includes a matinee show where Newom will “tailor the setlist to be not only suitable for children, but specifically designed with them in mind,” says an accompanying statement.

Newsom last performed on March 22, 2024, as the unbilled support for the Fleet Foxes at the Belasco in Los Angeles, where she played an hour-long set.

Aside from the Masonic Lodge residency, Newsom is also due to perform at the all-ages Kilby Block Party festival in Salt Lake City on May 10.

The dates are:

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Friday, May 17, 2024

Saturday, May 18, 2024 *

Sunday, May 19, 2024

matinee show