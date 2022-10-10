Jeff Bridges and Helen Mirren will lend their voices to Bob Dylan’s new audiobook

Jeff Bridges and Helen Mirren have been listed as just two of the names who will be reading chapters on the audiobook edition of Bob Dylan’s forthcoming essay collection.

The book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, contains over 60 essays written by Dylan about songs by artists such as Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams and Nina Simone. It is set for release on November 1.

Sissy Spacek, Oscar Isaac and Steve Buscemi will also be reading essays written by Dylan. The full list of guests was published by Variety, alongside which essays they will each lend their voice to.

Dylan himself will also be reading parts of the audiobook, but he will not be taking on any full chapters. Instead, he will read short introductions or interstitial pieces that appear between the essays, which the book’s publisher Simon and Schuster described as “a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem and add to the work’s transcendence.”

The Philosophy of the Modern Song has been over a decade in the making, with Dylan first commencing work on it back in 2010. It is his second book, following his 2004 memoir Chronicles Volume One.

“The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time,” said Jonathan Karp, president and CEO of Simon & Schuster, upon the book’s initial announcement back in March.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

Dylan’s most recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, was released in 2020.

The icon will also be returning to the UK this month for a run of UK tour dates.