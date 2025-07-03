Eiko Ishibashi and Jim O’Rourke are releasing a new album Pareidolia, out August 29 through Drag City. You can hear an edit of the title track below.

A collage of improvised music from their 2023 European tour, Pareidolia follows Ishibashi’s latest album, Antigone, and O’Rourke’s Hands That Bind soundtrack.

The tracklisting for Pareidolia is:

