Subscribe
News

Jarvis Cocker and Riton share new “sustainable banger” “Let’s Stick Around”

The song arrives to mark the end of the COP26 climate change conference

By Will Richards
Jarvis Cocker and Riton
Jarvis Cocker and Riton's new song arrives as the COP26 conference comes to a close. Credit: Getty Images/Press.

Trending Now

Jarvis Cocker and Riton have shared a new collaboration based around climate change and billed as “the world’s first sustainable banger” – listen to “Let’s Stick Around” below.

The song arrives to mark the end of the COP26 climate change conference, which has seen world leaders converging in Glasgow over the past month to tackle the environmental issues facing the planet.

“’Let’s Stick Around’ is the world’s first sustainable banger,” Cocker said of the song, with Riton adding: I’m really excited this track is coming out during COP26. Jarv has been one of the most influential and distinctive artists to come from the UK, it’s wicked to work with him.

Advertisement

“We all need to be more conscious of the carbon emissions we create in our lives and I hope ‘Let’s Stick Around’ can help raise awareness.”

Listen to “Let’s Stick Around” below:

Leading up to and during the COP26 conference, a number of musicians have been urging leaders to create green new policies to tackle climate change.

Brian Eno recently spoke about Coldplay and The 1975‘s efforts to tackle climate change, while calling for “a revolution” in the wider music industry’s approach.

After Coldplay vowed to look at more “environmentally beneficial” ways of touring in 2019, they recently announced details of an eco-friendly world tour for 2022.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Uncut’s Review Of 2021, Jason Isbell, Yasmin Williams, Jonny Greenwood, The Weather Station, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Beach Boys, The Coral, and Marvin Gaye
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More