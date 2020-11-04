James Yorkston announces new album with The Second Hand Orchestra

James Yorkston has announced a new album with Swedish outfit, The Second Hand Orchestra.

The Wide, Wide River will be released by Domino on January 22 – watch a video for lead track “Struggle” below:

The album was recorded and mixed in Sweden over the course of three days with a selection of musicians brought together by The Second Hand Orchestra leader Karl-Jonas Winqvist, including Peter Morén (Peter, Bjorn & John), Cecilia Österholm (one of Sweden’s best-known nyckelharpa players), Emma Nordenstam (piano & cello) and Ulrika Gyllenberg (violin).

Yorkston says of recording “Struggle”: “The band were sat by in the studio by themselves, looping the verses over and over. I was in the control room, drinking sweet tea. I just had to wait for the right moment and jump on board, like when I’m pushing my kids round on a roundabout in the local park. I love that everyone was singing along so freely when we recorded this. There were vocal mics for everyone, and people would just lean in with a harmony, every now and then. It gives it a very communal feeling.”

The Wide, Wide River will be available on deluxe green vinyl (with 4-piece enamel badge set), green vinyl, standard vinyl, CD, digitally and as a 12” x 12” 100 piece jigsaw (with download code)! Pre-order here.