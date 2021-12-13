Jack White announces two London shows as part of 2022 world tour

Jack White has announced two London shows as part of his 2022 world tour – find all the details below.

The former White Stripes frontman announced two new albums – Fear Of The Dawn (out April 8) and Entering Heaven Alive (July 22) – last month, having returned with the single “Taking Me Back” in October.

Now White has confirmed an extensive run of headline shows in support of the double record release, dubbed The Supply Chain Issues Tour.

He’ll begin with a string of North American dates in April, with stop-offs scheduled for Detroit, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and other cities throughout the month and into May/June.

The musician will then touch down in the UK for a two-night billing at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London (June 27/28). Tickets go on sale here at 10am local time this Friday (December 17).

Following his appearances in the capital, White is due to hit the road in Europe throughout July before returning for an additional stint in the US. He’ll also perform at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 10.

The singer’s first London show is on the Monday after Glastonbury 2022, which is due to take place between June 22-26. As it stands, White is free to make a return to Worthy Farm on either the Friday, Saturday or Sunday of the festival. He last performed at Glasto in 2014.

You can see Jack White’s 2022 UK and European tour dates below. Find the full schedule here and in the above post.

JUNE 2022

27 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK

28 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK

30 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany

JULY 2022

01 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

02 – Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany

04 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

07 – Le Radiant, Lyon, France

10 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

14 – Samsung HallZurich, Switzerland

15 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

16 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

18 – L’Olympia, Paris, France

19 – L’Olympia, Paris, France

20 – L’Olympia, Paris, France

Upon his forthcoming records being announced, it was said Jack White had been busy writing and recording new music over the past few years – resulting in “two entirely different albums” that are “each defined by different inspirations, different themes [and] different moods”.