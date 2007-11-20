Iron Maiden Back In England

Bruce Dickinson and band announce first ever Stadium date

[b]Iron Maiden[/b] have announced their first ever UK stadium show, as part of their [b]Somewhere Back In Time[/b] world tour.

Maiden will play the 50, 000 capacity Twickenham Rugby Stadium on Saturday [b]July 5, 2008[/b] – their one and only UK show next year.

The band’s bassist [b]Steve Harris[/b] has said they are very excited at the prospect of playing in London, saying: “It could be a bit of an understatement to say how excited we all are to be playing this show next summer. We’ve got hell of a tour planned visiting old and new fans all over the world but as always it’s great to get home and play here in London especially at such a prestigious stadium as Twickenham.”

Iron Maiden have previously only headlined major UK festivals such as [b]Reading[/b] and [b]Donington[/b] – Harris adds: “Fans who travel out to Europe for our stadium shows there have for a while been asking us to play one here as the audience in a stadium is much closer to the band than at a big festival and can see so much better.”

The Somewhere Back In Time tour will see Iron Maiden resurrect their 80s [b]Powerslave Tour[/b], with the stage production based on the same Egyptian theme.

Iron Maiden are also releasing DVDs of their classic [b]Live After Death[/b] and [b]Maiden England[/b] shows from the mid-80s, previously only available on VHS, on February 4, 2008.

[b]Tickets for the Twickenham show will go on sale on November 30 at 9am, though memebers of the Iron Maiden fan club will get access to an exclusive pre-sale from November 28 at 9am[/b].

The tour kicks off in India in February and already sold-out world tour dates so far confirmed are as follows – See www.ironmaiden.com for info.

[b]Mumbai, India – Bandra Kurla Complex (February 1)



Perth, Australia – Burswood Dome (4)



Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena (6/7)



Sydney, Australia – Acer Arena (9/10)



Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre (12)



Yokohama, Japan – Pacifico Yokohama (15)



Tokyo, Japan – Messe (16)



Los Angeles, USA -The Forum (19)



Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditoria Telmex (21)



Monterrey, Mexico – Arena Monterrey (22)



Mexico City, Mexico – Sports Palace (24)



San Jose, Costa Rica – Saprisa Stadium (26)



Bogota, Columbia – Simon Bolivar Park (28)



Sao Paulo, Brazil – Alhembi Stadium (March 2)



Porto Allegre, Brazil – Gigantinho (5)



Buenos Aires , Argentina – Ferrofcarril Oeste Stadium (7)



Santiago, Chile – Pista Atletica (9)



Puerto Rico – San Juan Coliseo (12)



New Jersey, USA – Izod Centre (14)



Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre (16)



Stockholm, Sweden – Stockholm Stadium (July 16)



Helsinki, Finland – Helsinki Olympic Stadium (18)



Trondheim, Norway – Lerkendalstadium (22)



Oslo, Norway – Valle Hovin (24)



Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi Stadium (26)



Horsens, Denmark – Horsens Gods Bane Pladsen (27)



Wachen Open Air Festival, Germany (August 1-3)[/b]