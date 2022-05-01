Introducing Sounds Of The New West – a very special, limited edition vinyl release

To mark Uncut‘s 25th anniversary, we’re delighted to unveil Sounds Of The New West – a bespoke, highly collectable vinyl companion to our long-running CD series.

ORDER NOW: Miles Davis is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

We’ve gathered together 18 of the finest tracks from the five existing Sounds Of The New West compilations – including songs from veteran favourites like Lambchop, The Handsome Family and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy alongside relative upstarts such as Courtney Marie Andrews, Frazey Ford and Joan Shelley.

Advertisement

Limited to only 1,000 copies, this album is housed in a beautifully designed gatefold sleeve, while the records themselves come in two striking colours: Disc 1 is pressed on Purple Rain vinyl while Disc 2 is pressed on Blue Suede Shoes vinyl.

The album is only available direct from the Uncut store.

Pre-order opens today – May 1 – while finished copies will ship from late June 2022.

The full tracklisting and how to buy a copy can be found by clicking here.