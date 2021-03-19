Inside our new free CD, Sounds Of The New West Presents… Ambient Americana

The new issue of Uncut, dated May 2021, and available now, comes with a special free CD – the latest in our Sounds Of The New West series, Ambient Americana.

It compiles 15 tracks by artists mixing the traditions of country and folk with the mind-expanding sounds of ambient and kosmische music – from the blown-out songforms of Steve Gunn and Sarah Louise to the pedal-steel transcendence of Chuck Johnson, SUSS and Luke Schneider, via the droning majesty of William Tyler, North Americans, Mary Lattimore and others.

The issue also includes a full feature looking at this growing tide of musicians, with contributions from many of those on our CD.

The full tracklisting is:

1 SUSS – Drift

2 Steve Gunn – Way Out Weather

3 William Tyler – Four Corners

4 Mary Lattimore – Sometimes He’s In My Dreams

5 North Americans – American Dipper

6 Andrew Tuttle – Hilliard Creek Finucane Road

7 Marielle V Jakobsons – Star Core

8 Michael Chapman – Caddo Lake

9 Luke Schneider – Exspirio

10 Barry Walker Jr – Shoulda Zenith

11 Field Works – The Scars Of Recent History

12 Mike Cooper – Paumalu

13 Sarah Louise – Your Dreams (single version)

14 Dean McPhee – The Alder Tree

15 Chuck Johnson – Constellation

