Inside our new free CD, Sounds Of The New West Presents… Ambient Americana

By Tom Pinnock

The new issue of Uncut, dated May 2021, and available now, comes with a special free CD – the latest in our Sounds Of The New West series, Ambient Americana.

It compiles 15 tracks by artists mixing the traditions of country and folk with the mind-expanding sounds of ambient and kosmische music – from the blown-out songforms of Steve Gunn and Sarah Louise to the pedal-steel transcendence of Chuck Johnson, SUSS and Luke Schneider, via the droning majesty of William Tyler, North Americans, Mary Lattimore and others.

The issue also includes a full feature looking at this growing tide of musicians, with contributions from many of those on our CD.

The full tracklisting is:

1 SUSS – Drift
2 Steve Gunn – Way Out Weather
3 William Tyler – Four Corners
4 Mary Lattimore – Sometimes He’s In My Dreams
5 North Americans – American Dipper
6 Andrew Tuttle – Hilliard Creek Finucane Road
7 Marielle V Jakobsons – Star Core
8 Michael Chapman – Caddo Lake
9 Luke Schneider – Exspirio
10 Barry Walker Jr – Shoulda Zenith
11 Field Works – The Scars Of Recent History
12 Mike Cooper – Paumalu
13 Sarah Louise – Your Dreams (single version)
14 Dean McPhee – The Alder Tree
15 Chuck Johnson – Constellation

This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here – with FREE delivery to the UK and reduced delivery charges for the rest of the world.

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
