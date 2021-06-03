Subscribe
News

IDLES to release documentary ‘Don’t Go Gentle’ in cinemas next month

The documentary is coming to cinemas in July

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Joe Talbot Idles Don't Go Gentle documentary
Joe Talbot of IDLES. Credit: Pedro Gomes/Redferns

Trending Now

IDLES are set to release their documentary, Don’t Go Gentle, in cinemas next month.

The documentary film, directed by Mark Archer, will be available to view in cinemas from July 2 with fans able to buy tickets for the screenings here. The film will also have a few previews and Q&A sessions with filmmakers in selected cinemas from June 23-30.

The documentary will be available to stream via VOD from August 6 and can be pre-ordered here.

Advertisement

You can see the film’s trailer and preview dates below:

Initial Previews and Q&As

June 2021

23 – Watershed, Bristol
24 – Rio Cinema, London
24 – Abbeydale Cinema, Sheffield
25 – Duke of York, Brighton
26 – Picturehouse Arts, Cambridge
27 – Moth Club, London
27 – Curzon Soho, London
30 – Clapham Grand, London
30 – Showcase Cabot Circus, Bristol

July 2021

1 – Ritzy, London
1 – Phoenix, Exeter

A synopsis of the film reads: “Don’t Go Gentle captures the 10-year journey of IDLES’ struggle, grief and moving determination. Exploring their vulnerabilities through their experience, lyrics and sound, we learn the reasons why these five individuals have connected with legions of people across the world. We see just how that relationship unfolds in the most courageous and positive of human ways.

Advertisement

“In a time when the ground is shifting beneath our feet, where open communication and truthful reflection are more vital than ever, we journey with lead singer Joe Talbot and the band as they tear across stages, knocking down stereotypes, empowering fans to talk about mental health and the realities we may not feel comfortable to speak about.”

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Erin Osmon -

Liz Phair: “I’ve had to pick myself up from being dead many times”

After an 11-year absence, Liz Phair has returned to reclaim her title of fearless songwriting superstar. But how has a song about Lou Reed, a country-rap crossover hit and her own trailblazing debut helped prepare her to re-enter the fray?
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More