Idles announce their third album, Ultra Mono

Watch a video for new single "Grounds" now

Sam Richards
Credit: Tom Ham

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Paul Weller

Even with a new album out this week, and with the pandemic striking at the heart of how musicians...
Watch all of Uncut's exclusive Paradise Of Bachelors sessions

Featuring James Elkington, Itasca, Jake Xerxes Fussell and Michael Chapman
Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication...
Idles have announced that their third album, Ultra Mono, will be released by Partisan Records on September 25.

Watch a video for the latest single to be taken from it, “Grounds”, below:

Ultra Mono was recorded in Paris and produced by Nick Launay and Adam ‘Atom’ Greenspan, with additional programming by Kenny Beats. It features guest vocals from Jehnny Beth and contributions from Warren Ellis, David Yow and Jamie Cullum.

To accompany the album release, Idles have also announced that they’ll play a series of ticketed livestream gigs “from an iconic studio” in late August. Check out the poster below for full details:

The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
