Hurray For The Riff Raff announces new album LIFE ON EARTH; shares track “RHODODENDRON”

Hurray For The Riff Raff have announced details of a new studio album, LIFE ON EARTH. The album is released by Nonesuch on February 18, 2022.

The eight full-length album from Bronx-born, New Orleans-based singer/songwriter Alynda Segarra, Life On Earth features eleven new “nature punk” tracks – including first single, “RHODODENDRON”, released today.

“RHODODENDRON” is about “finding rebellion in plant life,” says Segarra. “Being called by the natural world and seeing the life that surrounds you in a way you never have. A mind expansion. A psychedelic trip. A spiritual breakthrough. Learning to adapt, and being open to the wisdom of your landscape. Being called to fix things in your own backyard, your own community.”

You can watch the video, directed by New Orleans-based artist Lucia Honey, below:

You can pre-order Life On Earth by clicking here.

The tracklisting for Life On Earth is:

WOLVES

PIERCED ARROWS

POINTED AT THE SUN

RHODODENDRON

JUPITER’S DANCE

LIFE ON EARTH

nightqueen

PRECIOUS CARGO

ROSEMARY TEARS

SAGA

KiN