Hear Ty Segall’s new track, “Void”

Ty Segall has released a new track, “Void“. Clocking in at almost seven minutes, it’s his first new material since last year’s Hello Hi album.
You can watch the video – directed by Ty and Denée Segall – below.
The track is available to buy on Segall’s Bandcamp page.
Segall has also announced a slew of live dates in the States for next year.
Wednesday, September 6 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
Thursday, September 7 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
Thursday, October 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^
Friday, October 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^
Saturday, October 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^
Thursday, October 26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
Friday, November 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic
Saturday, November 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic
Tuesday, February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Wednesday, February 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Saturday, February 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Friday, April 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Saturday, April 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Tuesday, April 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Wednesday, April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Friday, April 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Saturday, April 27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
Sunday, April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Monday, April 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wednesday, May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Thursday, May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Friday, May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sunday, May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Monday, May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tuesday, May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Thursday, May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Saturday, May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
* Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band
^ w/ Axis: Sova