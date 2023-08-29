Hear Ty Segall’s new track, “Void”

Ty Segall has released a new track, “Void“. Clocking in at almost seven minutes, it’s his first new material since last year’s Hello Hi album.

You can watch the video – directed by Ty and Denée Segall – below.

The track is available to buy on Segall’s Bandcamp page.

Segall has also announced a slew of live dates in the States for next year.

Wednesday, September 6 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

Thursday, September 7 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

Thursday, October 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

Friday, October 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^

Saturday, October 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^

Thursday, October 26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

Friday, November 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic

Saturday, November 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic

Tuesday, February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Wednesday, February 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Saturday, February 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Friday, April 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Saturday, April 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Tuesday, April 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

Wednesday, April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, April 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Saturday, April 27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

Sunday, April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Monday, April 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wednesday, May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Thursday, May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Friday, May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sunday, May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Monday, May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tuesday, May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Thursday, May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Saturday, May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

* Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band

^ w/ Axis: Sova