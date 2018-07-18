Hear two tracks from Richard Thompson’s new album

13 Rivers is set for release on Sept 14

Richard Thompson has announced that his new album 13 Rivers will be released on September 14.

The album is self-produced and was recorded 100% analogue in just ten days. It was engineered by Clay Blair (The War On Drugs) and features Thompson’s regular accompanists Michael Jerome (drums, percussion), Taras Prodaniuk (bass), and Bobby Eichorn (guitar).

You can hear two tracks from 13 Rivers, “The Storm Won’t Come” and “Bones Of Gilead”, below:

“There are 13 songs on the record, and each one is like a river,” Thompson explains. “Some flow faster than others. Some follow a slow and winding current… The songs are a surprise in a good way. They came to me as a surprise in a dark time. They reflected my emotions in an oblique manner that I’ll never truly understand. It’s as if they’d been channelled from somewhere else. You find deeper meaning in the best records as time goes on. The reward comes later.”

Peruse the tracklisting for 13 Rivers below:



1. The Storm Won’t Come

2. The Rattle Within

3. Her Love Was Meant For Me

4. Bones Of Gilead

5. The Dog In You

6. Trying

7. Do All These Tears Belong To You?

8. My Rock, My Rope

9. You Can’t Reach Me

10. O Cinderella

11. No Matter

12. Pride

13. Shaking The Gates

You can pre-order the album here. Richard Thompson tours the UK this autumn, supported by Joan Shelley. Check out the full itinerary below:

OCTOBER

Thu 11 Liverpool Philharmonic

Fri 12 Leeds Irish Centre

Sat 13 Perth Concert Hall

Mon 15 Canterbury Marlowe

Tue 16 London Barbican

Wed 17 Bath Forum

Thu 18 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sat 20 Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall

Sun 21 Manchester Opera House

Mon 22 York Grand Opera House

Tue 23 Hull City Hall

Wed 24 Gateshead Sage

Fri 26 Birmingham Town Hall

Sat 27 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sun 28 Oxford New Theatre

Tue 30 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Wed 31 Salisbury City Hall

NOVEMBER

Thu 1 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Fri 2 High Wycombe Swan

Sat 3 Woking The New Victoria

Tickets are available here.

