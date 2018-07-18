Hear two tracks from Richard Thompson’s new album

13 Rivers is set for release on Sept 14
Richard Thompson has announced that his new album 13 Rivers will be released on September 14.
The album is self-produced and was recorded 100% analogue in just ten days. It was engineered by Clay Blair (The War On Drugs) and features Thompson’s regular accompanists Michael Jerome (drums, percussion), Taras Prodaniuk (bass), and Bobby Eichorn (guitar).
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!
You can hear two tracks from 13 Rivers, “The Storm Won’t Come” and “Bones Of Gilead”, below:
“There are 13 songs on the record, and each one is like a river,” Thompson explains. “Some flow faster than others. Some follow a slow and winding current… The songs are a surprise in a good way. They came to me as a surprise in a dark time. They reflected my emotions in an oblique manner that I’ll never truly understand. It’s as if they’d been channelled from somewhere else. You find deeper meaning in the best records as time goes on. The reward comes later.”
Peruse the tracklisting for 13 Rivers below:
1. The Storm Won’t Come
2. The Rattle Within
3. Her Love Was Meant For Me
4. Bones Of Gilead
5. The Dog In You
6. Trying
7. Do All These Tears Belong To You?
8. My Rock, My Rope
9. You Can’t Reach Me
10. O Cinderella
11. No Matter
12. Pride
13. Shaking The Gates
You can pre-order the album here. Richard Thompson tours the UK this autumn, supported by Joan Shelley. Check out the full itinerary below:
OCTOBER
Thu 11 Liverpool Philharmonic
Fri 12 Leeds Irish Centre
Sat 13 Perth Concert Hall
Mon 15 Canterbury Marlowe
Tue 16 London Barbican
Wed 17 Bath Forum
Thu 18 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sat 20 Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall
Sun 21 Manchester Opera House
Mon 22 York Grand Opera House
Tue 23 Hull City Hall
Wed 24 Gateshead Sage
Fri 26 Birmingham Town Hall
Sat 27 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sun 28 Oxford New Theatre
Tue 30 Cambridge Corn Exchange
Wed 31 Salisbury City Hall
NOVEMBER
Thu 1 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
Fri 2 High Wycombe Swan
Sat 3 Woking The New Victoria
Tickets are available here.
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.