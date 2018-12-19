Hear two new Raconteurs songs, “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone”

Jack White discusses their upcoming album in the new issue of Uncut

The Raconteurs have released a new double A-side single, “Sunday Driver” / “Now That You’re Gone”.

Hear both songs below:

In the new issue of Uncut – in shops tomorrow (December 20) but available to buy now by clicking here – Jack White sheds a little more light on The Raconteurs’ upcoming album.

“We are recording everything live,” he reveals. “We really want to to capture how great that bands sound live… We have around 15 ideas and it’s sounding really good. We’ll go back and finish it before Christmas.”

Read more about The Raconteurs album – as well as big-hitting returns from The Specials, Drive-By Truckers, Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker and many more – in Uncut's 2019 albums preview, in the new issue out tomorrow.

