Hear a track from Ben Stiller’s high school post-punk band

Capital Punishment's 1982 album Roadkill getting reissued by Captured Tracks

Back in 1982, future Hollywood star Ben Stiller was the drummer for a New York post-punk band called Capital Punishment.

The band had formed in 1979 when the four members were still at school. Influenced by Cabaret Voltaire, Throbbing Gristle and Chrome, they got as far a self-releasing an album called Roadkill, which is being reissued by Captured Tracks on September 14.

Listen to a track from it, “Muzak Anonymous”, below:

The band may have gone no further, but its members have subsequently done well enough for themselves. As well as Stiller, it featured a future Arizona court of appeals judge and a UCL professor.

