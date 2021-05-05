Hear The Stranglers’ tribute to late keyboard player Dave Greenfield

The Stranglers have announced that their first new album in nine years, Dark Matters, will be released on September 10 on their own Coursegood imprint, via Absolute.

The lead single is “And If You Should See Dave…” – a tribute to their long-standing keyboard player Dave Greenfield who died of Covid a year ago this week. Listen below:

Advertisement

The Stranglers’ JJ Burnel says: “A year ago, on May 3rd, my great friend and colleague of 45 years, Dave Greenfield, passed away, another victim of the pandemic. We had already recorded most of the album with him and during the lockdowns our only wish was to complete it as a fitting tribute to his life and work. I consider this to be one of our finest recordings.”

Greenfield plays on eight of the tracks on Dark Matters, which was recorded at the band’s studios in Somerset and Southern France, produced by long-time collaborator Louie Nicastro.

You can pre-order Dark Matters here in various formats, including limited-edition cassette and red and black smoke vinyl. All pre-orders for the album (on any format) will receive a special bonus CD entitled Dave Greenfield – A Tribute, featuring eight unreleased live recordings.

Peruse The Stranglers’ 2022 UK tourdates below:

25 Jan Engine Shed, Lincoln

27 Jan Music Hall, Aberdeen

28 Jan O2 Academy, Glasgow

29 Jan O2 Academy, Glasgow – SOLD OUT

31 Jan Victoria Hall, Stoke

1 Feb UEA, Norwich

3 Feb G Live, Guildford – SOLD OUT

4 Feb O2 Academy, Brixton

5 Feb O2 Academy, Brixton – SOLD OUT

7 Feb Parr Hall, Warrington

8 Feb Rock City, Nottingham

10 Feb Uni Great Hall, Cardiff

11 Feb O2 Apollo, Manchester

12 Feb O2 Academy, Leeds

14 Feb Guildhall, Portsmouth

15 Feb Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

17 Feb Dome, Brighton

18 Feb O2 City Hall, Newcastle

19 Feb O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 Feb O2 Academy, Bristol – SOLD OUT

22 Feb Hexagon, Reading

24 Feb City Hall, Sheffield

25 Feb De Montfort Hall, Leicester

26 Feb Corn Exchange, Cambridge – SOLD OUT