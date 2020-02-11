Hear the new single from Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever

Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever have today released a new single called “Cars In Space”.
Watch the video, which was co-directed by fellow Australian artist Julia Jacklin, below:
No details of a follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed debut album Hope Downs have been revealed as yet, but a press release states: “Watch this space – 2020 is gearing up to be a big one for Rolling Blackouts CF.”
Check out the band’s current touring itinerary below:
Feb 14th | Perth, AU – Perth Festival
Mar 1st | Brisbane, AU – Nine Lives Festival
Mar 14th | Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House*
Mar 15th | Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House*
Mar 18th | Melbourne, AU – Brunswick Music Festival
Mar 28th | Bambra, AU – Meadow Festival
May 22nd | Madrid, ES – Tomavista Festival
May 23rd | London, UK – All Points East Festival
May 24th | Warrington, UK – Neighbourhood Festival
May 26th | Edinburgh, UK – The Liquid Room
May 30th | Neustrelitz, DE – Immergut
June 1st | Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
June 10th | Bergen, NO – Bergenfest
June 12th | Porto, PT – NOS Primavera Sound
June 13th | Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret