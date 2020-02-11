Subscribe
News

Hear the new single from Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever

"Cars In Space" is out now, with a video by Julia Jacklin

Sam Richards
Credit: Peter Ryle

Trending Now

FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist of 2020

The return of Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams, plus King Krule, Hailu Mergia and Jon Hopkins
Read more
Film0

Parasite

Anarchic South Korean black comedy thriller, fully deserving of its Oscar win
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie on Peter Green: “Every guitar player adores him”

The latest issue of Uncut celebrates the mercurial guitarist – and discovers what he's up to now
Read more

Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever have today released a new single called “Cars In Space”.

Watch the video, which was co-directed by fellow Australian artist Julia Jacklin, below:

Advertisement

No details of a follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed debut album Hope Downs have been revealed as yet, but a press release states: “Watch this space – 2020 is gearing up to be a big one for Rolling Blackouts CF.”

Check out the band’s current touring itinerary below:

Feb 14th | Perth, AU – Perth Festival
Mar 1st | Brisbane, AU – Nine Lives Festival
Mar 14th | Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House*
Mar 15th | Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House*
Mar 18th | Melbourne, AU – Brunswick Music Festival
Mar 28th | Bambra, AU – Meadow Festival
May 22nd | Madrid, ES – Tomavista Festival
May 23rd | London, UK – All Points East Festival
May 24th | Warrington, UK – Neighbourhood Festival
May 26th | Edinburgh, UK – The Liquid Room
May 30th | Neustrelitz, DE – Immergut
June 1st | Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
June 10th | Bergen, NO – Bergenfest
June 12th | Porto, PT – NOS Primavera Sound
June 13th | Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.