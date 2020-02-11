Hear the new single from Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever

Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever have today released a new single called “Cars In Space”.

Watch the video, which was co-directed by fellow Australian artist Julia Jacklin, below:

No details of a follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed debut album Hope Downs have been revealed as yet, but a press release states: “Watch this space – 2020 is gearing up to be a big one for Rolling Blackouts CF.”

Check out the band’s current touring itinerary below:

Feb 14th | Perth, AU – Perth Festival

Mar 1st | Brisbane, AU – Nine Lives Festival

Mar 14th | Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House*

Mar 15th | Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House*

Mar 18th | Melbourne, AU – Brunswick Music Festival

Mar 28th | Bambra, AU – Meadow Festival

May 22nd | Madrid, ES – Tomavista Festival

May 23rd | London, UK – All Points East Festival

May 24th | Warrington, UK – Neighbourhood Festival

May 26th | Edinburgh, UK – The Liquid Room

May 30th | Neustrelitz, DE – Immergut

June 1st | Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

June 10th | Bergen, NO – Bergenfest

June 12th | Porto, PT – NOS Primavera Sound

June 13th | Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret