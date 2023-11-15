Hear The Lemonheads’ new single, “Fear Of Living”

The Lemonheads have today released their first new music since the 2019 covers album, Varshons II. “Fear Of Living” was was worked up by Evan Dando from a song written by Dan Lardner (of New York indie band QTY), who died in June of this year.

“I met with Dan in 2022, he sent me ‘Fear Of Living’, I added some riffs and things, and he said he liked it,” explains Dando. “I shall miss you, Dear Prince, ever the most dignified person in the room.”

Dando played all the instruments on the song, which was recorded and produced by Apollo Nove at A9 Audio in São Paulo, Brazil. Hear “Fear Of Living” below:

Advertisement

“Fear Of Living” will also be available on limited edition seven-inch vinyl, available exclusively at The Lemonheads‘ and Evan Dando’s upcoming US shows (see dates below). The B-side is a cover of Eugene Kelly’s “Seven Out”, with Jeff Berg on bass and Erin Rae on backing vocals. Dando is currently working on new Lemonheads material.

The Lemonheads US tour dates

29 Dec: The Space, Evanston, IL (performing It’s A Shame About Ray) SOLD OUT

30 Dec: The Space, Evanston, IL (performing Come On Feel The Lemonheads) SOLD OUT

31 Dec: The Space, Evanston, IL (New Year Extravaganza)



2024 Evan Dando solo tour dates (all shows with Willy Mason)

07 Feb: Metro Gallery, Baltimore, MD

08 Feb: Richmond Music Hall, Richmond, VA

09 Feb: The Grey Eagle, Asheville, NC

10 Feb: The Earl, Atlanta, GA

13 Feb: Jack Rabbits, Jacksonville, FL

14 Feb: The Social, Orlando, FL

15 Feb: Crowbar, Tampa, FL

16 Feb: The Handlebar, Pensacola, FL

17 Feb: Chelsea’s Live, Baton Rouge, LA

19 Feb: White Oak Music Hall (upstairs), Houston, TX

20 Feb: Parish, Austin, TX

21 Feb: Trees (downstairs), Dallas, TX

23 Feb: KTAO Solar Center, Taos, NM

24 Feb: Launch Pad, Albuquerque, NM

25 Feb: Rebel Lounge, Phoenix, AZ

27 Feb: Casbah, San Diego, CA

28 Feb: Pappy + Harriet’s (indoors), Pioneertown, CA

29 Feb: Constellation Room, Santa Ana, CA

01 March: The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

02 March: Swedish American Hall, San Francisco, CA

04 March: Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

05 March: Triple Door, Seattle, WA

08 March: Globe Hall, Denver, CO

09 March: The Armory, Fort Collins, CO

Advertisement