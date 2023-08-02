Hear the Grateful Dead’s demo for “Eyes Of The World”

The Grateful Dead have shared their original demo for “Eyes Of The World“.

It’s taken from the remastered and expanded 50th anniversary edition of Wake Of The Flood.

Released on September 29 via Rhino, Wake Of The Flood has been newly remastered and expanded with previously unheard material.

A two-CD and digital set features the album’s seven original songs and previously unreleased demo recordings of “Eyes Of The World” and “Here Comes Sunshine”. The set also includes a bonus disc of live material from the final night of a brief tour that immediately followed Wake Of The Flood’s release, recorded at Northwestern University’s McGaw Memorial Hall on November 1, 1973.

Wake Of The Flood will also be released on September 29 as a single 180-gram black vinyl LP and limited edition 12” picture disc; other variants are available at select outlets in the States including Barnes & Noble.

The tracklisting for Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is:

DISC ONE

Mississippi Half-Step Uptown

Toodeloo Let Me Sing Your Blues Away

Row Jimmy

Stella Blue

Here Comes Sunshine

Eyes Of The World

Weather Report Suite

Eyes Of The World (Demo)*

Here Comes Sunshine (Demo)*

DISC TWO*

MCGAW MEMORIAL HALL, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY EVANSTON, IL (November 1, 1973)

Weather Report Suite

Morning Dew > Playing In The Band > Uncle John’s Band > Playing In The Band

Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo

*Previously Unreleased