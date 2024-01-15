Hear The Black Keys’ new song with Beck, “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

The Black Keys’ new album Ohio Players will be released by Nonesuch on April 5. As previously revealed in Uncut, it features collaborations with Beck, Noel Gallagher and Alice Cooper, among others.

Hear the first single “Beautiful People (Stay High)”, written with Beck and Dan The Automator, below:

An “extensive international tour” will be announced at a later date. Pre-order Ohio Players here and read more about its creation from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney below: