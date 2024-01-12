Hear The Black Crowes’ first new song in 15 years

The Black Crowes have announced that their new album Happiness Bastards will be released on March 15 via their own Silver Arrow Records.

Produced by Jay Joyce, it’s their first album in 15 years following the reconciliation of brothers Chris and Rich Robinson. Hear the first single “Wanting And Waiting” below:

“Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock’n’roll,” says Chris Robinson. “Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that.”

UK and European tourdates will be announced soon. In the meantime, you can pre-order Happiness Bastards here and check out the tracklisting below:

Bedside Manners Rats And Clowns Cross Your Fingers Wanting And Waiting Wilted Rose ft. Lainey Wilson Dirty Cold Sun Bleed It Dry Flesh Wound Follow The Moon Kindred Friend