Hear T Bone Burnett’s new track, “Waiting For You”

T Bone Burnett will release a new solo album, The Other Side, on April 19 through Verve Forecast.

The album – T Bone’s first since 2008’s Tooth Of Crime – features contributions from Rosanne Cash, Lucius and Weyes Blood.

You can hear a taster for the album, “Waiting For You“, with Lucius on harmony vocals, below.

Advertisement

PINK FLOYD ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

The album is available to pre-order here.

Tracklisting for The Other Side is:

Advertisement

He Came Down

Come Back (When You Go Away)

(I’m Gonna Get Over This) Some Day (w/Rosanne Cash)

Waiting For You (w/Lucius)

The Pain Of Love (w/Lucius)

The Race Is Won (w/Lucius)

Sometimes I Wonder (w/Weyes Blood)

Hawaiian Blue Song (w/Steven Soles)

The First Light Of Day

Everything And Nothing

The Town That Time Forgot

Little Darling

Burnett will also play three live shows in Nashville in May to support the album:

May 3— Franklin Theatre

May 9 — The Blue Room at Third Man Records

May 10— Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater