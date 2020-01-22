Hear Stephen Malkmus’s new single, “Xian Man”

Stephen Malkmus will release his new album Traditional Techniques – his third in three years – via Domino on March 6.

Hear the first single to be taken from it, “Xian Man”, below:

Conceived while recording Sparkle Hard at Portland’s Halfling Studio, Traditional Techniques was recorded with engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (The Decemberists), while Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) plays guitar throughout. The album also features a variety of Afghani instruments.

Malkmus will embark on a North American tour this spring with an entirely new band, comprising Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass), and Jake Morris (drums), joined at times by Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, daf). Tickets for the dates below go on sale on Friday (January 24) at 10am local time. Further dates will be announced soon.

Tue. March 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Wed. April 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. April 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. April 3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Sat. April 4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Sun. April 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. April 7 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Wed. April 8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. April 9 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. April 10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mon. April 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. April 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. April 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

Fri. April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sat. April 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sun. April 19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall