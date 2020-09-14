Hear Sinead O’Connor cover Van Morrison’s “Who Was That Masked Man”

Van Morrison turned 75 on August 31, and for the last month or so, various Irish music luminaries have been paying tribute by covering his songs for Hot Press.

The series came to a stirring climax yesterday with Sinead O’Connor’s cover of “Who Was That Masked Man” from Veedon Fleece. Listen below:

Other contributors to the Rave On, Van Morrison series have included Bob Geldof, Paul Brady and Irish president Michael D Higgins. View those highlights below and watch the whole series here.