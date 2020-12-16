Hear Ringo Starr’s new single, “Here’s To The Nights”

Ringo Starr has today released a new single called “Here’s To The Nights”, taken from the forthcoming EP Zoom In.

Written by Diane Warren, the song features guest vocals from Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Sheryl Crow, Finneas, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton and Yola. Listen below:

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” says Starr. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

The other musicians on the track are Nathan East (bass), Steve Lukather (guitar), Bruce Sugar (synth guitar), Benmont Tench (piano), Charlie Bisharat (violin), Jacob Braun (cello), and Jim Cox (string arrangements and synth strings).

Other guest stars on the forthcoming Zoom In EP include Doors guitarist Robbie Krieger.