Hear Richard Swift’s posthumous album, The Hex

It was completed before his death in July

When singer-songwriter, producer and musician’s musician Richard Swift died tragically in July at the age of 41, he left behind a completed album – his first solo record since 2009.

According to a press release, The Hex was conceived sometime in 2012, really finding its conceptual footing in 2016, and finalised in the month before his death with plans for its release already in place.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

It includes a song about Swift’s mother (“Wendy”) and his sister (“Sister Song”) whom he lost in back-to-back years, as well “Dirty Jim”, an ironically jaunty and buoyant song about substance abuse; the lies you tell yourself in its grip; and the loved ones you hurt along the way.

The album is released digitally today – hear it below:

A physical release of The Hex follows on December 7 – pre-order it here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.