The singer-songwriter also played with The Black Keys, The Arcs and The Shins

Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Richard Swift has died, aged 41. He was hospitalised last month due to a “life-threatening condition”. A GoFundMe page was launched to raise money for his treatment but Swift sadly passed away this morning (July 3).

Swift rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with his albums The Novelist and Dressed Up For The Letdown. He toured with Wilco and Cold War Kids but began to spend more time producing other artists, including Laetitia Sadier, Damien Jurado and Nathaniel Rateliff, often at his own National Freedom studio in Oregon.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

In 2011 he joined The Shins for five years, as well as touring with The Black Keys and Dan Auerbach’s side project The Arcs. Auerbach led the tributes to Swift, writing on Instagram that “Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know… I will miss you my friend.”

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.