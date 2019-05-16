Hear PJ Harvey’s new song, “The Crowded Cell”

From Shane Meadows' Channel 4 drama The Virtues

PJ Harvey has composed the score for Shane Meadows’ new TV drama The Virtues, which started on Channel 4 last night – you can watch the first episode online here.

Each episode is closed by a new PJ Harvey song called “The Crowded Cell”. Hear that by itself below:

It hasn’t been revealed whether the full soundtrack will be released, in the manner of Harvey’s score for Ivo Van Hove’s recent stage production of All About Eve. You can read an extensive review of that album in the new issue of Uncut, in shops today – or available to buy online by clicking here.

