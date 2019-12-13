Hear Phoebe Bridgers’ version of “Silent Night”

Phoebe Bridgers’ has today released a pointedly political Christmas single.

“7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” features co-lead vocals from Fiona Apple, with The National’s Matt Berninger in the role of newscaster. Listen below:

“7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” was recorded at Sound City Studios in the San Fernando Valley. 100% of the profits re being donated to Planned Parenthood. Berninger has been closely involved with the 7-inches For Planned Parenthood project, which you can read more about and listen to here.

Bridgers adds: “Happy Holidays to everyone whose family has been literally or figuratively torn apart by Donald Trump. And to my racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, hypocritical family members, fuck you. Thanks Fiona, Matt, Simon, and Garfunkel.”