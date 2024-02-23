Hear Paul Weller’s new single, “Soul Wondering”

Paul Weller has released a taster for his new studio album.

TALKING HEADS ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

You can hear “Soul Wondering”, the first single taken from 66, below.

Advertisement

66 is released on May 24 on Polydor Records. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms, CD and vinyl. It’s been produced by Weller and recorded at his Black Barn studio over the course of three years with a host of guest musicians including Suggs (“Ship Of Fools”), Noel Gallagher (“Jumble Queen”) and Bobby Gillespie (“Soul Wondering”).

66 also sees the co-writing return of Erland Cooper and duo White Label, and string arrangements from Hannah Peel. Additionally, there are two collaborations with French producer and recording artist Christophe Vaillant (Le Superhomard) while Brooklyn trio Say She She add vocals to “In Full Flight”. Other collaborators include Dr Robert, Richard Hawley, Steve Brooks and Max Beesley.

The tracklisting for 66 is:

Advertisement

Ship of Fools

Flying Fish

Jumble Queen

Nothing

My Best Friend’s Coat *

Rise Up Singing

I Woke Up

A Glimpse of You *

Sleepy Hollow

In Full Flight **

Soul Wandering

Burn Out ***

Produced by Paul Weller

Except:

* produced by Christophe Vaillant

** produced by Weller / White Label

*** produced by Weller / Charles Rees