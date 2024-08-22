Hear Panda Bear & Sonic Boom’s Reset Mariachi EP

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom – aka Noah Lennox and Pete Kember – have released the Reset Mariachi EP, a reworking of two tracks from their 2022 album, Reset.

You can hear the EP below.

Resert Mariachi was rerecorded with the Mexico City outfit Mariachi 2000 de Cutberto Pérez.



The EP features two Spanish-language versions of “Peligro (Danger)” and “Viviendo en las sequelas (Livin’ in the After),” one sung by Panda Bear and Sonic Boom and one sung by the vocalists of Mariachi 2000 de Cutberto Pérez, with both featuring instrumentals from the mariachis, including guitarron, vihuela, guitar, trumpet, and strings.

The digital EP adds Songbook Instrumental versions of both songs and includes sheet music with Spanish translation; the vinyl version, out September 20 and available for pre-order now, features a “Magic Matrix Puzzle Platter” dual concentric vinyl cut where either version has equal possibility of playing.

Panda Boom have also shares two versions of an animated video by Lucas Moreira & Studio Sparks for both versions of “Peligro (Danger)”.

