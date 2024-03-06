Hear Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ new song, “Wild God”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have revealed details of their new album, Wild God. Produced by Cave and Warren Ellis, mixed by David Fridmann, the album will be released on August 30 on their own Bad Seed label, in partnership with Play It Again Sam.

Listen to the first single and title track below:

Cave began writing the album on New Year’s Day 2023. It was recorded at Miraval in Provence and Soundtree in London, with the regular Bad Seeds line-up of Thomas Wydler, Martyn Casey, Jim Sclavunos, Warren Ellis and George Vjestica, plus additional performances from Colin Greenwood (bass) and Luis Almau (nylon string guitar, acoustic guitar).

“Wild God… there’s no fucking around with this record,” says Cave. “When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it.”

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” he continues says. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a masterplan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

Pre-order Wild God here and check out the tracklisting below:

Song of the Lake

Wild God

Frogs

Joy

Final Rescue Attempt

Conversion

Cinnamon Horses

Long Dark Night

O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

As the Waters Cover the Sea