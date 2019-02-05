Hear Nick Cave duet with Larry ‘Ratso’ Sloman

From the latter's debut album, Stubborn Heart

Larry ‘Ratso’ Sloman is a writer of journalism, books and lyrics who has collaborated with everyone from Bob Dylan (he was the Rolling Thunder Revue’s official scribe) to John Cale (he co-write “Dying On The Vine”) to Anthony Kiedis (he co-authored Kiedis’s memoir Scar Tissue).

Now, at the age of 70, Sloman is releasing his debut album Stubborn Heart, which features contributions from Nick Cave, Warren Ellis and Imani Coppola.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Hear the Nick Cave duet “Our Lady Of Light” below:



Stubborn Heart also includes Sloman’s versions of “Dying On The Vine” and Bob Dylan’s “Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands”. The album will be released by Lucky Number on April 5.

“Maybe I can be the Jewish Susan Boyle,” says Sloman. “The oldest best new artist ever and if that doesn’t pan out, I can always perform on subway platforms. Hey, I can get in for half-price!”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Leonard Cohen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, Bob Marley, The Yardbirds, Lambchop, Jessica Pratt, Crass, Neu!, Sean Ono Lennon and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Cass McCombs, Sleaford Mods, Julia Jacklin and Royal Trux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.