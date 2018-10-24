Hear a new Armistice Day song, featuring Sinead O’Connor and Ronnie Wood

Nick Mason and Imelda May also feature on Evamore's "One More Yard"

A new supergroup featuring Sinead O’Connor, Ronnie Wood, Nick Mason and Imelda May have recorded an EP to commemorate 100 years of Armistice Day.

Evamore’s One More Yard will be released on November 2. Hear the title track below:

The EP also includes a prologue section featuring instrumentation by Brian Eno, plus actor Cillian Murphy reading extracts of letters written by Lieutenant Michael Thomas Wall from the Royal Irish Regiment to his mother in Dublin.

Led by Professor Sir Chris Evans and producer John Reynolds, the Evamore project will see an album of songs produced and launched within the next six months with proceeds going to a new Cancer Awareness Trust. Read more about Evamore here.

