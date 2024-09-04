Hear Nadia Reid’s new track, “Changed Unchained”

Nadia Reid returns with a new track, “Changed Unchained“, her first new music for four years and first for new label Chrysalis Records.
Along with the track, Reid has announced details of a March 2025 headline tour of the UK and EU.
General tickets are on sale from Friday, September 6 here. Pre-sale access can be gained by signing up to Nadia’s new mailing list on Thursday, September 5 at 10am here.
March 3 Antwerpen, Belgium – Arenberg
March 4 Hamburg, Germany – Aalhaus
March 5 Berlin, Germany – Privatclub
March 6 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs
March 7 Tourcoing, France – Le Grand Mix
March 8 Paris, France – La Boule Noire
March 10 London – EartH Theatre
March 11 Brighton – CHALK
March 12 Leeds – Brudenell Social Club
March 13 Glasgow – Room 2
March 14 Bangor – Court House
March 15 Dublin – Whelans
March 17 Nottingham – The Bodega
March 18 Bristol – Strange Brew
March 18 Manchester – YES (Pink Room)