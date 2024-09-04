Hear Nadia Reid’s new track, “Changed Unchained”

Nadia Reid returns with a new track, “Changed Unchained“, her first new music for four years and first for new label Chrysalis Records.

Scroll down to hear the new track.

JIMI HENDRIX, A BIG STAR CD, GILLIAN WELCH, FONTAINES D.C. AND MORE – ORDER YOUR COPY OF THE NEW UNCUT HERE!

Advertisement

Along with the track, Reid has announced details of a March 2025 headline tour of the UK and EU.

General tickets are on sale from Friday, September 6 here. Pre-sale access can be gained by signing up to Nadia’s new mailing list on Thursday, September 5 at 10am here.

March 3 Antwerpen, Belgium – Arenberg

Advertisement

March 4 Hamburg, Germany – Aalhaus

March 5 Berlin, Germany – Privatclub

March 6 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs

March 7 Tourcoing, France – Le Grand Mix

March 8 Paris, France – La Boule Noire

March 10 London – EartH Theatre

March 11 Brighton – CHALK

March 12 Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

March 13 Glasgow – Room 2

March 14 Bangor – Court House

March 15 Dublin – Whelans

March 17 Nottingham – The Bodega

March 18 Bristol – Strange Brew

March 18 Manchester – YES (Pink Room)