Hear Morrissey’s version of Roy Orbison’s “It’s Over”

From his new covers album California Son, out May 24

Morrissey will release a new album of cover versions called California Son via Etienne Records/BMG on May 24.

Hear his take on Roy Orbison’s “It’s Over”, featuring American singer-songwriter LP, below:

Other guests on the album include Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong on Laura Nyro’s “Wedding Bell Blues”, Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste on Jobriath’s “Morning Starship” and Petra Haden of That Dog on Bob Dylan’s “Only A Pawn In Their Game”.

Peruse the full tracklisting for California Son below:

1. Morning Starship (Jobriath) with Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear

2. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow (Joni Mitchell) with Ariel Engle of Broken Social Scene

3. Only a Pawn In Their Game (Bob Dylan) with Petra Haden

4. Suffer the Little Children (Buffy St Marie)

5. Days of Decision (Phil Ochs) with Sameer Gadhia of Young The Giant

6. It’s Over (Roy Orbison) with LP

7. Wedding Bell Blues (The Fifth Dimension) with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day & Lydia Night of The Regrettes

8. Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets (Dionne Warwick)

9. Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett)

10. When You Close Your Eyes (Carly Simon) with Petra Haden

11. Lenny’s Tune (Tim Hardin)

12. Some Say I Got Devil (Melanie)

