Hear Mercury Rev cover Bobbie Gentry with Margo Price

From their star-studded reinvention of Gentry's 1968 album The Delta Sweete, out Feb 8

Mercury Rev have announced the release of Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited, on February 8 via Bella Union.

The record is a “reimagining” of Gentry’s 1968 album The Delta Sweete and features an impressive cast of guest vocalists including Norah Jones, Hope Sandoval, Beth Orton, Lucinda Williams, Rachel Goswell, Vashti Bunyan, Marissa Nadler, Susanne Sundfør, Phoebe Bridgers, Margo Price, Kaela Sinclair, Carice Van Houten and Laetitia Sadier.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Listen to “Sermon” featuring Margo Price:

Peruse the tracklisting for Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited below, and pre-order the album here:

1. Okolona River Bottom Band ft. Norah Jones

2. Big Boss Man ft. Hope Sandoval

3. Reunion ft. Rachel Goswell

4. Parchman Farm ft. Carice van Houten

5. Mornin’ Glory ft. Laetitia Sadier

6. Sermon ft. Margo Price

7. Tobacco Road ft. Susanne Sundfør

8. Penduli Pendulum ft. Vashti Bunyan with Kaela Sinclair

9. Jessye Lisabeth ft. Phoebe Bridgers

10. Refractions ft. Marissa Nadler

11. Courtyard ft. Beth Orton

12. Ode To Billie Joe ft. Lucinda Williams**

**Not included on the original ‘The Delta Sweete’

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The January 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jack White on the cover. Inside, White heads up our Review Of The Year – which also features the best new albums, archive releases, films and books of the last 12 months. Aside from White, there are exclusive interviews with Paul Weller, Elvis Costello, Stephen Malkmus, Courtney Barnett, Low and Mélissa Laveaux. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best music of 2018.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.