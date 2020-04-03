Subscribe
Hear Mavis Staples’ new single, featuring Jeff Tweedy

All proceeds from "All In It Together" will go to help the elderly fight Covid-19

Sam Richards
Credit: Myriam Santos

Mavis Staples has released a new single called “All In It Together”. It was produced by Jeff Tweedy, who also features on backing vocals and guitar.

Listen below and download here:

All proceeds from the song will be donated to My Block, My Hood, My City – a Chicago organisation ensuring seniors have access to the essentials needed to fight Covid-19.

“The song speaks to what we’re going through now – everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not,” Staples explains. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live… it can still touch you. It’s hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness. We will get through this, but we’re going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that.”

Features

