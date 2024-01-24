Hear Mark Knopfler’s new single, “Ahead Of The Game”

It’s from his upcoming album, One Deep River

Mark Knopfler has announced details of his new album, One Deep River, which is released on April 12 on his own British Grove label via EMI. The album is available to pre-order here.

You can hear the first single from the album, “Ahead Of The Game“, below.

One Deep River was produced by Knopfler and his longstanding collaborator Guy Fletcher and was recorded at British Grove Studios in London.

The band on One Deep River features Mark Knopfler on guitars, Jim Cox and Guy Fletcher on keyboards, Glenn Worf on bass, Ian Thomas on drums and Danny Cummings on percussion, Richard Bennett on guitar, Greg Leisz on pedal and lap steel; Mike McGoldrick provides whistle and uilleann pipes, and John McCusker plays fiddle, while Emma and Tamsin Topolski add backing vocals.

The album will be available on CD, deluxe 2CD, double gatefold vinyl, cassette and a special limited edition box set that will include the album on both vinyl and CD, 5 bonus tracks on CD, 4 exclusive bonus tracks on LP, a litho print of Mark and some of the guitars played on the record, a guitar pick set and tin, and an enamel badge.

The full tracklistings are:

Standard Album Tracklist

Two Pairs Of Hands

Ahead Of The Game

Smart Money

Scavengers Yard

Black Tie Jobs

Tunnel 13

Janine

Watch Me Gone

Sweeter Than The Rain

Before My Train Comes

This One’s Not Going To End Well

One Deep River

Bonus Vinyl Tracklist (exclusively in boxset):

Dolly Shop Man

Your Leading Man

Wrong ’un

Chess

Bonus CD Tracklist (in boxset and deluxe CD):

The Living End

Fat Chance Dupree

Along A Foreign Coast

What I’m Gonna Need

Nothing But Rain