Hear Lucinda Williams’ new song, “Lost Girl”

Lucinda Williams has written a song for Liz Garbus’s thriller Lost Girls, which launched on Netflix on Friday (March 20).

The nine-minute “Lost Girl” plays over the film’s closing credits. Listen below:

Speaking of the track, Williams says: “We were very lucky with the amazing band that we were able to put together on very short notice. Within two or three days we had Benmont Tench and Steve Ferrone from the Heartbreakers and Val McCallum, who plays in Jackson Browne’s band, as well as Blake Mills, who used to play in my band several years ago. It was truly an amazing band. I think it was all just meant to be.”

“Lost Girl” doesn’t appear on Williams’ new album Good Souls Better Angels, due out April 24 on Highway 20/Thirty Tigers. However, you can read an extensive interview with Lucinda Williams in the new issue of Uncut, in shops now or available to buy online by clicking here (free P&P for the UK).