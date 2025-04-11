Lana Del Rey has released a new single, “Henry, come on“.

The track was written by Del Rey and Luke Laird, who both produced the track together with Drew Erickson.

The track, released by Polydor Records, is the first preview of her upcoming album The Right Person Will Stay.