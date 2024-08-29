Hear Kim Deal’s new track, “Crystal Breath”

Kim Deal has announced details of her debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More. The album is released by 4AD on November 22.

You can hear “Crystal Breath“, from the album, below.

<a href="https://kimdeal.bandcamp.com/album/nobody-loves-you-more">Nobody Loves You More by Kim Deal</a>

The album was co-engineered by the late Steve Albini and features Kelley Deal along with contributions from Jack Lawrence, Raymond McGinley and Josh Klinghoffer.

Nobody Loves You More is released digitally and on CD, cassette (Bandcamp only), standard black vinyl, Florida Orange vinyl (indie retail only) and Dazzling Galaxy vinyl (4AD & artist store only). For pre-order information, head here.

The tracklisting for Nobody Loves You More is:

Nobody Loves You More

Coast

Crystal Breath

Are You Mine?

Disobedience

Wish I Was

Big Ben Beat

Bats In The Afternoon Sky

Summerland

Come Running

A Good Time Pushed