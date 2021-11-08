Hear Johnny Marr’s two new singles “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street”

Johnny Marr has released two new singles, “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street“.

The songs are both set to appear on Marr’s Fever Dreams Pt 2 EP, which is released on December 17.

Watch the official music video for “Tenement Time” below:

Advertisement

and the new lyric video for “Sensory Street” here:

Marr previously released the Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP in August. Both EPs will be released alongside two further instalments on Marr’s forthcoming double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1 – 4 which is due for release on February 25, 2022.

The tracklisting for Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 is

Spirit Power & Soul

Receiver

All These Days

Ariel

Lightning People

Hideaway Girl

Sensory Street

Tenement Time

The Speed of Love

Night and Day

Counter-Clock World

Rubicon

God’s Gift

Ghoster

The Whirl

Human

Meanwhile, Marr will livestream Live At The Crazy Face Factory – taking place at Marr’s custom-built studio, where he will discuss his creative process, life in song writing and play a full band set. The event premiers on Wednesday November 10 in venues globally and is then available on-demand until Sunday, November 14. You can get tickets to the livestream by clicking here.

Advertisement

Following the release of Fever Dreams Pts 1 – 4, Marr will join Blondie as a special guest on their Against The Odds headline tour through April and May.

Tour dates are:

April 2022

Friday 22: The SSE Hydro Glasgow

Saturday 24: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Tuesday 26: The O2 Arena London

Thursday 28: The Brighton Centre

Friday 29: Bonus Arena Hull

May 2022

Sunday 1: AO Arena Manchester

Monday 2: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wednesday 4: First Direct Arena Leeds

Thursday 5: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Saturday 7: Birmingham Utilita Arena