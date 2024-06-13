Hear Joan As Police Woman’s new single, “Long For Ruin”

Joan Wasser, aka Joan As Police Woman, has shared a new single, “Long For Ruin”. You can hear it below.

JONI MITCHELL IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE!

Wasser says, “This song refers to the human race’s seemingly willful move away from ourselves. Away from our interest in listening, in finding commonalities and compassion, communication and love. We seem intent on destroying ourselves. We seem unwilling to share resources. We seem to have turned away from ourselves and in turn each other.”

Advertisement

The track is taken from her upcoming studio album, Lemons, Limes & Orchids, which is released on September 20 via PIAS. You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting for the album is:

The Dream

Advertisement

Full Time-Heist

Back Again

With Hope In My Breath

Long For Ruin

Started Off Free

Remember The Voice

Oh Joan

Lemons, Limes and Orchids

Tribute To Holding On

Safe To Say

Help Is On It’s Way

Lemons, Limes & Orchids is Wasser’s first album since 2021’s The Solution Is Restless made with Tony Allen and Dave Okumu.

Joan As Police Woman also tours from October:

● Thursday October 3rd – Whelans, Dublin

● Friday October 4th – Whelans, Dublin

● Saturday October 5th – St Luke’s, Glasgow

● Sunday October 6th – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

● Monday October 7th – Band On The Wall, Manchester

● Wednesday October 9th – Union Chapel, London

● Thursday October 10th – St George’s, Brighton

● Friday October 11th – Llais Festival @ Donald Gordon Theatre, Cardiff

● Sunday October 13th – Bee Flat, Bern

● Monday October 14th – Kaufleuten Club, Zürich

● Thursday October 17th – Santeria, Milan

● Saturday October 19th – Kino, Ebensee

● Sunday October 20th – MeetFactory, Prague

● Monday October 21st – Heimathafen, Berlin

● Tuesday October 22nd – Mojo, Hamburg

● Friday October 25th – Muziekgieterij, Maastricht

● Sunday October 27th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

● Monday October 28th – Orangerie at Botanique, Brussels

● Tuesday October 29th – Café de la Danse, Paris

● Wednesday October 30th – Paradiso, Amsterdam

● Friday November 1st – DR Studio 2, Copenhagen

● Sunday November 3rd – Parkteatret, Oslo

● Monday November 4th – Apolo, Barcelona