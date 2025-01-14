Jason Isbell has shared a new track, "Bury Me", which is taken from his first entirely solo acoustic album, Foxes In The Snow. You can hear "Bury Me" below.
Foxes In The Snow is released March 7 on Southeastern Records. The album was recorded in New York City at Electric Lady Studios in October, 2024.
The tracklisting for Foxes in the Snow is:
Bury Me
Ride to Roberts
Eileen
Gravelweed
Don’t Be Tough
Open and Close
Foxes in the Snow
Good While It Lasted
True Believer
Wind Behind the Rain
He is also due to play a handful of sold out solo shows, An Intimate Evening With Jason Isbell, including London’s Barbican on February 10.