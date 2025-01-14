Jason Isbell has shared a new track, “Bury Me“, which is taken from his first entirely solo acoustic album, Foxes In The Snow. You can hear “Bury Me” below.

Foxes In The Snow is released March 7 on Southeastern Records. The album was recorded in New York City at Electric Lady Studios in October, 2024.

The tracklisting for Foxes in the Snow is:

Bury Me

Ride to Roberts

Eileen

Gravelweed

Don’t Be Tough

Open and Close

Foxes in the Snow

Good While It Lasted

True Believer

Wind Behind the Rain

He is also due to play a handful of sold out solo shows, An Intimate Evening With Jason Isbell, including London’s Barbican on February 10.